MULTAN: Khanewal-Multan Motorway section has been closed for all kind of traffic due to dense fog. On the other hand, dense fog has also engulfed different areas of Punjab. The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed as the visibility is dropped to zero metres due to dense fog. The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.