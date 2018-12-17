Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Region Blues routed Multan Region by 7 wickets in the National Twenty20 Cricket Cup match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Multan Region won the toss and decided to bat first. They could score 129 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Hassan Raza emerged as the highest scorer with 46 runs. Saad Nasim from Lahore Blues bagged two wickets. In reply, Lahore Region Blues chased the target losing just three wickets in 19.3 overs. Rizwan Hussain slammed convincing 58 and Salman Ali Agha 26. M Irfan, Amir Yamin and M Irfan Khan got one wicket apiece. Rizwan Hussain was named player of the match.

Earlier in the first match of the day, Karachi Region Whites defeated Lahore Region Whites by 6 runs. Put into bat first, Karachi Whites scored 145-6 in 20 overs and in reply, Lahore Whites could score 139-9 in 20 overs. Khurram Manzoor struck 53 to earn man of the match award.

BRIEF SCORES

KARACHI REGION WHITES: 145-6 in 20 overs (Khurram Manzoor 53, Awais Zia 30, Shoaib Malik 24, Fawad Alam 24, Ammad Butt 3-19, Umaid Asif 2-23)

LAHORE REGION WHITES: 139-9 in 20 overs (Wahab Riaz 32*, Ali Khan 23, Salman Butt 23, Zeeshan Ashraf 23, Shoaib Malik 2-24).

SECOND MATCH

MULTAN REGION: 129-7 in 20 overs (Hasan Raza 46, Saad Nasim 2-20)

LAHORE REGION BLUES: 133-3 in 19.3 overs (Rizwan Hussain 58, Salman Ali Agha 26, Hussain Talat 22, M Irfan 1-20, M Irfan Khan 1-22, Amir Yamin 1-23).