Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Murad Saeed has been sworn in as the federal cabinet member on Monday.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by President Dr Arif Alvi.

With this, the strength of federal cabinet members has reached 38; comprising 24 federal ministers, five state ministers, four advisers to PM and four special assistants.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, reportedly in a recent federal cabinet meeting, appreciated Saeed's performance in the last 100 days as the state minister for Communications and Minister for Postal Services.

The prime minister told Saeed that he was considering making him federal minister, said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting.