Share:

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung and Sibi districts on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the epicentre of the quake was located around 47 kilometres east of the provincial capital.

No news of damage has been reported from the area.

On December 14, earthquake tremors were reported in Peshawar, Lower Dir, Buner and surrounding districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The PMD measured the earthquake at 5.3 on the scale and the epicentre – at a depth of 113km – was the Hindu Kush mountain region in Afghanistan.