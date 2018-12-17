Share:

ISLAMABAD/Peshawar - Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of APS Peshawar and expressed their resolve to deny space to terrorists.

In one of the worst terrorist attacks in the country, six Taliban suicide attackers stormed Army Public School (APS) on December 16, 2014 and massacred around 150 people – large majority of them children.

Prime Minister Imran in a message on 4th anniversary of the tragedy said that education was the only weapon with which they could defeat extremism and terrorism permanently. He expressed his government’s resolve to transform the country into such an abode where there would be no place for sectarianism, extremism and violence.

Imran said Dec 16 reminds is of that tragic day when the terrorists, with utter disregard for the humanitarian and religious principles, targeted innocent students who had come to seek education with a hope for bright future.

This heart wrenching incident not only inflicted pain and misery on the whole nation, but it also paved way for the unity and solidarity among the people against terrorism, he added.

The prime minister said with Allah Almighty’s support and nation’s backing, the valiant armed forces of Pakistan and other law enforcement agencies, through operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasad, accomplished an unprecedented and decisive victory against terrorism.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message said that the nation had paid a heavy price but it has successfully come out of the clutches of terrorism. He vowed to move the country forward to peace and prosperity.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on twitter quoted the COAS as saying the nation remembered and prayed for the APS martyrs. The army chief also saluted the brave parents of the victims.

“We stay united & steadfast to carry forward Pakistan to its rightful destination of peace & prosperity. We have to move forward, (Insha’Allah),” ISPR DG quoted the COAS as saying.

The ISPR also released a special song the same day to pay rich tribute to the martyrs of APS Peshawar on their fourth anniversary. Title of the song is ‘Hamain Aagay Hi Jana Hai’. Zayer Ali Bagga is the vocalist of this song penned by Imran Raza and composed by Sahir Ali Bagga.

Meanwhile, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in his message on the occasion reiterated the commitment to eliminate the terrorism from the country. He said that Pakistan Air Force and the entire nation could never forget the great sacrifice of APS martyrs.

In addition, a rally was taken out in Khairpur to pay homage to the martyrs of APS Peshawar attack. It was arranged by the National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony. The rally was attended by large number of students, members of various non-government organisations and people from different walks of life.

Enemies to never succeed: ISPR DG

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor Sunday said the country’s enemies would never succeed as Pakistanis were a resilient nation.

The ISPR DG, in a tweet, said, “Nations evolve through struggles, determined ones succeed. We are succeeding, united and steadfast. We shall attain our objectives of enduring peace and prosperity. Insha’Allah. We have to move forward.”

Attack anniversary observed

The fourth anniversary of the APS attack was observed in Peshawar and other cities of the country.

The Army Public School administration arranged a special event to pay homage to the martyred students and teachers.

Fateha was offered and a candlelight vigil held at the memorial of martyrs in the attacked school during the event, which was attended by families, relatives and fellow students of the victims as well as the school staff and civil society activists.

Parents, students, activists and civil society organisations also displayed martyrs’ photographs in and around Peshawar city.

In other parts of the country, the civil society organisations also arranged similar functions.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood also arranged an event to pay homage to the martyrs.

Tributes to martyrs

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said in a statement that sacrifices of the students will always be remembered. He said the tragic incident shows the brutality of terrorist mindset.

He said the security forces and the whole nation are united to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the society. He said the provincial government will always extend helping hand to the bereaved families of the APS carnage.

The CM said all those who were martyred in the attack are national heroes and their sacrifices will not go in-vain.

ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan said the deep wounds caused by the brutal killing of the APS students had not healed even four years after the attack. He said peace cannot be restored in the country until the elimination of sanctuaries of terrorists.

ANP General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said it is impossible for him to forget the APS carnage. He said the tragic scenes of the attack would remain with the parents and witnesses in particular and society in general.

He said that those spreading extremist ideologies in the country should be brought to book to establish everlasting peace in the country. He expressed the hope that the commission formed after four years would heal the wounds of the victims’ families.

More from PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message also said that by sacrificing their innocent blood, the APS students united the nation forever against a heartless enemy who was a blot on the humanity and worst manifestation of inhumanity.

He observed that the memories of APS tragedy would always remain alive. The whole nation shared the pain and suffering of all the grieving parents, he added.

“On this day, we pay tributes to the innocent ‘Shuhadah’ of APS and express solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved families – who sent their children to school for getting education but their bodies returned homes wrapped in [the cloak of] ‘Shahadat’.”

The prime minister said the nation had paid huge price in the war on terror. He said it was regretful that despite giving huge sacrifices in terms of human and financial losses, some quarters keep levelling accusation against Pakistan.

Imran Khan reiterated that despite the huge price paid by Pakistan, the country remains committed to the national, regional and global peace.

He paid tribute to the gallant armed forces of Pakistan, law enforcement agencies and all those institutions who had sacrificed in the war on terror.

The best way to pay tributes to the ‘Shuhadah’ was to reiterate the resolve for the sublime objective for which they had laid down their lives, he stressed.

Govt committed to implement NAP: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said the government was committed to fully implement National Action Plan (NAP) to get rid of all forms of terrorism, violence and hatred.

The Prime Minister posted his views on his twitter account as the whole nation observed 4th anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) martyrs.

“Today, as we remember and pray for the survivors and the victims’ families, especially the parents of the Peshawar APS terrorist attack, my govt commits itself to fully implementing NAP to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism, violence and hatred,” he posted on his account.

Sacrifices united nation: President

President Dr Arif Alvi said that the sacrifices of innocent students and teachers of APS had awakened and united the whole nation.

On 4th anniversary of the APS tragedy, the President in his message said that the APS was not only a national tragedy, but also a day to renew the pledge towards the motherland.

The nation should vow that it would be ready for every sacrifice to face extremism in the country, he added.

The President prayed for the Shuhadah of the APS and the bereaved families to bear their losses with equanimity.

He observed that the nation would always remember the great sacrifices of the APS Shuhadah and their families.

The whole nation also acknowledged the huge sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces and other Law-enforcement agencies in their successful campaign to root out terrorism.