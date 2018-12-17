Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday ordered to initiate an inquiry against the culprit involved in misbehaving with the female tourist at a hotel in Murree.

After the incident, the CM has suspended the check-post in charge and directed Islamabad IG to initiate inquiry into the matter.

Earlier, a video footage of the incident had gone viral on social media swinging the CM into action.

The video shows the hotel agent abusing the woman. The passers-by and traffic police officers intervened and stopped the agent.

On the other hand, police did not take any action and denied to file the first information report (FIR) citing jurisdiction issue.

Given the spate of such incidents of torture and misconduct public has urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan to take note in order to check incidence of menace.