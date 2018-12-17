Share:

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to Karachi Mayor, Local Bodies Secretary, and District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) till 17th of January, regarding the case of non-payment of salaries to the teachers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) schools.

The SHC heard the plea, filed by a group of teachers who stated before the court that 240 teachers of the KMC had not received their salary since 15th December 2015.

“The education employees performed their duties during the census and election 2018,” the teachers said, adding that the teaching and non-teaching staff was performing their duties regularly, but their salaries were stopped without any given reason.