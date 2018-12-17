Share:

HARIPUR - One student was killed while four others sustained injuries on Sunday in a firing incident between two groups at Government Post Graduate College Haripur. Owing to unknown reasons two rival groups of students opened firing on each other resulting in one student killed on the spot and four other got critical injuries.

The body of the deceased student was moved to District Headquarters Hospital Haripur for postmortem and other legal formalities and then handed over to his family. The injured students were also shifted to DHQ Haripur.

The killed student was identified as Shahzaib Ahmed resident of Faisalabad while injured were Zakir son of Changez resident of Noor Colony, Nasir son of Muhammad Ashraf, Noman son of Habib resident of TIP colony and Minhaj son of Afsar resident of University Road Haripur. Police have registered a case and started further investigation.