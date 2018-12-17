Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ushna Shuail of ZTBL crowned the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan ITF Futures (F-2) Tennis Tournament 2018 champion after routing Sarah Mehboob Khan in straight sets in the final played here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Sunday.

In the ladies singles final played in the morning session, it was battle between Pakistan’s world ranked tennis player Ushna Suhail and former Pakistan No 1 women player Sarah Mehboob Khan, the two top ladies of the country who, along with Sara Mansoor, have been competing against each other for the last several years and no one could break their dominance till now.

Ushna started the first set in great style and simply outclassed experienced veteran Sarah Mahboob, who had no answer to speed, agility and power of Ushna, who won the set 6-2 by breaking second and fourth games of Sarah. Ushna though won the second set 7-5 yet she had to struggle really hard to tame spirited Sarah, who matching fire with fire, before Ushna managing to break 10th game, thus took the set 7-5 and the match in almost one hour and 10 minutes.

In the men’s singles final, top seed Korean Cheong Eui Kim thrashed fourth seed German Kai Wehnelt in straight sets to land back-to-back titles. Kim proved too good for Wehnelt and didn’t let him settle down by playing shots all over the court. Kim just conceded two points to win the first set 6-2, as he broke second and fourth games while he won the second set with same margin of 6-2 to land yet another title.

Board of Investment Chairman Haroon Sharif graced the occasion as chief guest, while ambassadors of Portugal and Maldives and former Ministers Anwar Saifullah Khan and Humayun Saifullah Khan were also present on the occasion.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan lauded the efforts of PTF team for conducting the event for a second consecutive year. He also thanked the ITF, government and all its functionaries and sponsors for their support and making the event a success.