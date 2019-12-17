Share:

ISLAMABAD - On the fifth anniversary of the gruesome APS attack, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the carnage “will never be forgotten”.

Six terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan carried out a horrific attack on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar on December 16, 2014, killing 132 innocent students and 17 staff members.

“APS carnage will never be forgotten. Five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts,” said Gen Bajwa on Monday in a tweet on the Inter-Services Public Relations account.

“Salute to martyrs and their families. We have come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation. United we move towards lasting peace and prosperity of Pakistan,” he further said.