LAHORE (PR) Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, signed a partnership agreement with the leading online marketplace Daraz last week at the Daraz head office in Karachi. This collaboration is a strategic alliance enabling Daraz’s online shoppers to shop from over 3,000 products offered by Majid Al Futtaim’s Carrefour stores, across numerous categories. The agreement was signed between Jean Marc Dumont, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail and Ehsan Saya, Managing Director at Daraz.