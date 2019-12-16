Share:

Karachi-Musician and producer, KashanAdmani hosted a launch event of ‘Acoustic Station’ at Dream Station Productions Studio on 9th December.

Acoustic Station is a web-series of LIVE and unplugged music recorded and created in the studio under the label of his production house. The first episode is scheduled to release on 11th December 2019.

The launch event featured LIVE performances by renowned musicians including Tamaasha, Kashmir The Band, Chand Tara Orchestra, Mizmaar, Auj and more.

The event was attended by many musicians, glitteratis and socialites including ShaziaNaz, WajahatRauf, ShaziaRauf, FaizanHaque, Fuzon, Fakhir, Khalid Malik, ZhalaySarhadi, Lenny Massey, FahadMirza, Hamza AkramQawwal and many more.

In an era of electronic music, the Dream Station Productions’ Acoustic Station is a web series aimed at reviving and providing Pakistani audience the experience of an acoustic ensemble recorded live in the studio.

The unplugged series will feature established acts and also provide a platform for upcoming musicians to showcase their work. Acoustic Station will have a total of 14 episodes featuring renowned and budding musicians. The platform will primarily showcase original music with most arrangements inclining towards jazz and blues.

Each session will be based on an unplugged format recorded in the studio.

When asked about the concept behind Acoustic Station and what listeners can expect, the founder and CEO of Dream Station Productions, KashanAdmani comments, “the idea is to give the listener a quality recording of the acoustic instruments and sounds with interesting arrangements. Since Dream Station Productions is the only acoustically perfect studio facility in Pakistan, the quality of the recordings made are at par with any international standard recording space. The listeners will experience instruments they may have never heard before or paid attention to.

The main concept behind creating this platform is to bridge the gap between our younger musicians who are often times picked up by smaller platforms and the more established musicians who are usually a part of the bigger platforms. I would like to extend my gratitude to the Pakistani music fraternity for supporting Acoustic Station.”

The first season of Acoustic Station comprises of 14 episodes which will be released on every Wednesday