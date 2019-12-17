Share:

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting said on Tuesday that the government will 'review in detail' the special court's verdict against former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf awarding him the death sentence in high treason case.

While speaking to reporters in Islamabad, she said that today's decision as well as yesterday's will be reviewed in detail by the government. Awan said that government statement will be given to the media once all legal experts have examined legal and political aspects of the decision as well as its impact on national interests.

When asked if the government will be bringing Musharraf back to Pakistan, she said that she had recently found out about the decision and added that all matters pertaining to the case will be discussed with the government's legal team.

Further comments on requesting to end the decision towards Musharraf can only be made once the government's legal team has been consulted, Awan said.

She mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to return from a trip tomorrow, and will further look in detail into the "relevant ground realities and legal framework" of this case. Only then, she said, will a final decision be taken.

Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister of Science and Technology also tweeted about the verdict, saying, "What is the benefit of such verdicts which increase distances and divides and by which the country and institutions are divided? I am constantly saying that there is a need for dialogue. Go towards a new deal. Showing someone as below you, is not in anyone's interest. Have mercy on the country."

Meanwhile, PML-N secretary general, Ahsan Iqbal said while addressing reporters that because of this verdict "the tradition of breaking the Constitution will end" and added that if this decision was taken 50 years ago, martial law would never have taken place in this country.