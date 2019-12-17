Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has become an important witness against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) corruption case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecution will produce 59 witnesses, including four officials from the Ministry of Energy, in the court in the next hearing where Rashid will be the first witness against the former premier.

Four officials of the Ministry of Energy are Hassan Bhatti, Nawaz Ahmed Virk, Abdul Rasheed Jokhio and Umer Saeed.

Moreover, acting general manager of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Fasihuddin and the director of Port Qasim Authority, Jamil Ahmed, will also testify before the court.

On December 12, the anti-corruption watchdog had filed the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference again after addressing objections raised by the accountability court.

The reference was filed against 10 accused including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and others.