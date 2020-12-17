Share:

attock-People must act upon COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit as the cases of coronavirus patients are increasing day by day. So far, 909 patients have been tested positive while 25 succumbed to the virus. DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar said this while addressing a press conference. While talking about corona SOPs violation, he said that 100 people have been fined, 43 shops and three schools have been sealed while Rs 1.2 million fine was imposed and has been deposited in national kitty.