ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday invited Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif to attend death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto to be observed in Garhi Khuda Bux on December 27.

Bilawal rang up Maryam Nawaz Sharif and discussed with her the current political situation emanating from the frustration of selected government following the successful Pakistan Democratic Movement mobilisation through massive public meetings.

Both the top PDM leaders exchanged views about the Senate elections and the strategy of the PDM pledging that no unconstitutional means would be allowed to replicate the general selections of 2018 model in the Senate.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also personally invited Maryam Nawaz Sharif to attend the Youm-e-Shahadat of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to be observed in Garhi Khuda Bux on December 27,” said a PPP statement.