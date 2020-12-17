Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s plane had to land at Rahim Yar Khan airport due to inclement weather while coming from Karachi to Lahore on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister called a meeting at the airport to review the law and order situation as well as the pace of work on development projects in Rahim Yar Khan. The meeting was attended by Ch. Javed Iqbal Warraich MNA, Ch. Muhammad Shafique MPA, DC, DPO and others.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said the people of South Punjab had been given their rights for the first time. He regretted South Punjab was ignored in the past and resources were spent on areas of choice. However, he stressed the public welfare and development of south Punjab was an important agenda of the PTI government. Usman Buzdar told the meeting that development work was in progress on different schemes in Rahim Yar Khan and a special development package will be announced for the district which is a gateway of the province.

He announced to improve health and educational infrastructure adding that healthcare facilities are improved besides provision of funds for the phase-II of Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

He apprised the meeting that BSL lab and CT scan machine will be made functional in RY Khan this month and announced to conduct a detailed visit of the district soon. The CM said a comprehensive plan will be devised for composite development of Rahim Yar Khan district by involving chamber of commerce as the people of Sindh and Balochistan also benefit from the facilities in this district. He directed to take steps for improving waste management and announced that work is in progress for police reforms for the protection of life and property of the people. Phase-wise recruitment is made in police along with the provision of necessary resources.

The CM also inspected the repaired police vehicles and motorcycles and appreciated the step.

CM TO CHAIR CABINET MEETING TODAY

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will chair the 39th cabinet meeting at his office today (Thursday) to deliberate upon the 19-point agenda. The meeting will be attended by the ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and administrative secretaries.

CM condoles death of Firdous Begum

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of veteran actress Firdous Begum. In a message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.