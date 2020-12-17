Share:

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz cannot be expected to like any democracy wherein her party is not in power, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said Thursday evening, terming the former first daughter the "Calibri queen".

"We cannot expect the one from the 'royal family' who is aware of certain mannerisms and lacks democratic behaviour, the Raj Kumari [princess], to like any democracy wherein her family is not in power," Firdous Awan told media.

The Punjab CM's aide said she "strongly condemned" those who took shots at Prime Minister Imran Khan's character because of jealousy and grudges and tried to mislead people through toxic statements.

"In politics, there's criticism of and disagreement with opponents [and that is] the beauty of democracy and the soul of politics," she added.