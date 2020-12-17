Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday lauded professionalism of army’s air defence and expressed complete satisfaction over the operational readiness.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited field exercise area near Gujranwala. Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Hamooduz Zaman Khan received the COAS and Air Chief. Corps Commanders Mangla and Gujranwala were also present on the occasion.

Both the COAS and Air Chief witnessed the ongoing field exercise, where concepts related to optimum use of long range air defence weapon systems and airspace management were practiced. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the exercise manifested the concept of Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence in which Air Defence weapons of all regimes were incorporated. The exercise was particularly aimed at achieving optimum synergy amongst air defence elements, maneuvering forces and all aerial platforms including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones, thereby mastering response against any misadventure by the enemy.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS lauded the professionalism of army air defence and expressed complete satisfaction on operational readiness. “There is need for greater cooperation, integration and synchronisation to tackle complex and fluid battle field challenges that lie ahead,” the COAS emphasised.

Pakistan Armed Forces, with support of our great nation, are fully prepared to vanquish threats in all domains, the COAS said further, according to the ISPR.