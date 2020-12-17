Share:

ISLAMABAD-In order to take security at new heights, Gwadar Fencing Project has finally kicked off work under the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan 2017-2050, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

In collaboration with the army, Makran Administration, Gwadar Development Authority, Gwadar Port Authority and Balochistan government, the installation of iron fences has been planned to complete in phases.

Initially, security fences are to be laid down around 15000-acre land of Gwadar city. Three or four entry and exit points will be established to help regulate inflow and outflow moments in a befitting manner.

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Naseer Khan Kashani said that the Gwadar Fencing Project will change the security dynamics in Gwadar Port as well as Gwadar city, globally-famous as crown jewel of CPEC.

“It was a long proposed desire that has come true now,” he added. He termed fencing around specific area of Gwadar a transformation of Gwadar to become safer and more secure on modern age’s demand.

According to Kashani, one of the finest advantages of fencing Gwadar would be to help instil the sense of free movement. “Check post free area inside the fence lines would allow people walking and driving as per their own time and pace like as bird flying in sky,” he opined.

Meanwhile, GDA senior official said that since Chinese people came here and exerted their energies to many assignments did not venture out to enjoy routine life in the streets and markets of Gwadar due to security issues. “Recent terror attack at private hotel in Gwadar had further limited their foot movement,” he added.

“They deserve a normal life free from all sorts of threats. After rigorous work, they need to go for outing and cherishing marvelous walk at boisterous beaches of Gwadar.

They must have an environment in which they dine outside enjoying and feasting their eyes on traditional Gwadar cuisines. They seek leisure time besides shopping spree with their families,” he added.