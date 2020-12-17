Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Wednesday recommended Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan as Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice (CJ).

The committee met here under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. Senior most judges of the Supreme Court, law minister, attorney general, member of Pakistan Bar Council and Islamabad Bar Council attended the meeting.

The PHC CJ post was vacant due to the death of Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth. Under the Article 175-A of the Constitution, the JCP recommends for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday taking up the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s appeal suspended the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict regarding the reinstatement of teachers.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the case.

The court issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the hearing till after winter vacation.

KP Advocate General Shumail Butt said teachers were recruited in droves on political grounds during the previous regimes. He said the teachers who were recruited were not meeting the criteria and qualification.

Justice Munib said all the recruitments were made without fulfilling the formalities.