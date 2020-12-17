Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday submitted details regarding assets of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The LHC conducted hearing on Chaudhry brothers’ petition challenging the NAB chairman’s authority as NAB Lahore DG Shahzad Saleem appeared before the court.

In addition to this, the anti-corruption watchdog identified in its report that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi did not own even Rs 100 in 1985, he came into politics after taking loan of 7.5 lac rupees and now has a net worth Rs 6.5 billion. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s total assets worth 2.5 billion today.

The court declared remarking that the NAB DG is again unprepared even today. Justice Shehram Sarwar mentioned in his remarks that apparently inquiry against Chaudhry brothers remained ignored for seventeen years.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan remarked seemingly the NAB DG did not prepare the report himself and is reading details aligned by someone else. You even mentioned wrong closing date of reference, Justice Sadaqat Ali indicated Shahzad Saleem.

Chaudhry brothers remained on their plea by stating, “The NAB is involved in political engineering. It conducted complete investigations 20 years ago but remained unsuccessful. The NAB chairman does not hold the authority to reopen a closed inquiry. We belong to a political family and are being victimized.”