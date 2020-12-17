Share:

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in assets-beyond-means case till January 14.

The division bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by the PML-N Punjab president.

A prosecutor on behalf of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a reply to the petition, at the start of proceedings. He stated that the bureau had issued arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah whereas inquiry against him had also been upgraded to investigation.

At this, the bench directed to provide a copy of the NAB reply to petitioner and sought replication by the next date of hearing.

The court also extended interim bail of Rana Sanaullah and adjourned further hearing till January 14.

Rana Sanaullah also remained present during the court proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had granted interim bail to Rana Sanaullah on March 6 in the case.