Pakistan’s opposition leader Maryam Nawaz stirred a storm on Twitter for sharing a tweet about Pakistani and Israeli meetings and later deleting it on late Wednesday night.

The vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League Maryam Nawaz retweeted the tweet of Noor Dahri, the founder and executive director of UK based Islamic Theology of Counter Terrorism- ITCT, who gave an interview to far-right Israeli TV channel i24TV.

Apparently, it was meant to point out the claims about “an adviser of Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting Tel Aviv in November on his British passport in a slow process of normalisation of ties between Pakistan and the Jewish state,” but it backfired as the interview included a mention of his father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif; hence, she deleted the tweet.

The official Twitter handle of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared a screen recording of her deleted tweet.