Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday came down hard on the federal government for failing to furnish its response to a petition against skyrocketing prices of essential food items.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, observed that the government was issued notices repeatedly but no reply has been filed yet.

“Why don’t the federal authorities submit their reply?” he questioned the deputy attorney general. The state counsel assured the court of submission of the response at the next hearing.

The petitioner lamented that people find it difficult to buy essential food commodities due to their skyrocketing prices. He pleaded with the bench to seek an explanation from the centre about why it has not been controlling inflation. He further demanded that the court issue appropriate orders for bringing down the prices of food items.

Sindh govt absent from stray dogs case hearing, notices issued

The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued a notice to the provincial government for being absent from the hearing of a case on the vaccination and neutering of stray dogs. In a hearing on Wednesday, the government representative was absent after which the court issued notices to Sindh’s advocate-general and the secretary of the local government department.

No one from the secretary’s office showed up for the hearing either. “Why didn’t anyone come today?” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked. “It is surprising that no one even from the office of the advocate-general came.”

The judge instructed that the presence of the representatives should be ensured in the upcoming hearings. “Ask them what’s the update on the vaccination neutering of stray dogs and what actions have been taken,” Justice Mazhar remarked. The case has been adjourned till January 18.