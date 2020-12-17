Share:

The chief executive officer and president of Ufone and PTCL, Rashid Khan passes away this today in the morning.

According to the details, a Ufone spokesperson confirmed Khan had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad for a few days.

He had been the CEO of Ufone since August 2017, the Ufone spokesperson said.

Furthermore, Khan is considered a veteran of the telecom industry and has held several leading positions in the last 25 years.

He, also had rendered services as the CEO and president of Mobilink (now Jazz) for six years from July 2008 till August 2014.

Moreover, Rashid Khan served Silicon Valley for almost 15 years for different international companies. He was also awarded the legal protection for his inventions.