Zaha Hadid Architects’ King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre in the Saudi capital was completed last year. The facility aims to attract international researchers to investigate the transition towards more sustainable power sources, as a non-profit independent institution, despite Saudi Arabia being one of the most oil-rich countries in the world. The five interconnected buildings are designed with a hexagonal honeycomb structure, so that each can be expanded if the centre grows in the future.