London-based architects Mossessian Architecture is designing a museum of the Islamic faith in Makkah, which will be situated just over four miles from the holy site, with the aim of increasing the understanding of the Islamic faith amongst the millions of annual visitors. It has not been specified when the building will be completed but the it will include 5,600 square metres of gallery space to host exhibitions related to the international history and practice of Islam and the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)