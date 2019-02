Share:

Finance Minister Asad Umar on Sunday shared his optimistic views with the media regarding the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and termed it ‘historic’ for laying the foundation of taking the economic relations between the two countries to the higher level.

In his talk to the state television, he expressed hope for new opportunities for the country following the interest of a Saudi energy company to make investment in the energy sector of Pakistan.

“Economy cannot sustain without energy,” he said, adding that the visit of the crown prince would take the bilateral relations to the new heights.