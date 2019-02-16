Share:

lahore - Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his niece Maryam Nawaz visited Jinnah Hospital to enquire after former premier Nawaz Sharif on Saturday.

A six member medical board met Nawaz and examined reports of previous boards and past clinical analysis. On the recommendations of Prof Zubair Akram, fresh echocardiography of Nawaz was carried out and the board forwarded preliminary findings to the Punjab Home Department.

Heavy police contingent was deployed at Jinnah Hospital before the arrival of Shehbaz. PML-N supporters showed up at the hospital and shouted slogans in favour of their leadership.

However, Shehbaz stopped workers from raising slogans, saying: “It is a hospital.” He said he had already pledged to quit politics if any corruption is proved against him. He also prayed for early recovery of his elder brother. He said that the ex-PM should be given best treatment facilities.

Maryam expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment being provided to her father at Jinnah Hospital. “He (Nawaz) should have been taken to a specialised cardiac centre like Punjab Institute of Cardiology. He has been brought to Jinnah Hospital, although the previous board has recommended taking him to a specialised cardiac centre. This is a matter of concern for the family and the party workers,” she said.

Talking to the media, Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Arif Tajamul said the government issued directions of providing best possible treatment facilities to Nawaz.

“We will provide the best medical facilities to him,” he said, adding that it would be inappropriate to share details of his clinical tests and medical history.

Tajamul said Nawaz was satisfied with the treatment at the admin block, where he was kept to avoid inconvenience to other patients visiting Jinnah Hospital.

He said that his personal physician could not be included in the medical board. However he said Nawaz’s personal physician could be consulted if needed.

He said backache of former premier had been cured. “Backache surfaced due to fatigue last day. It has been rehabilitated and now he is quite fit”, he said.

He said that the medical board has submitted initial findings and the same have been forwarded to the Punjab government. He said that the board would review all previous record and hopefully would prepare final recommendations by Sunday.

Khawaja brothers

remanded till March 4

An accountability court has extended till March 4 judicial remand of the Khawaja brothers in the Paragon Housing scam case. Amid heavy security, jail officials presented former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique to the court.

Judge Syed Najamul Hassan directed that the two should be presented to court again when the remand ends. The court also asked the NAB to file a report on the case in the next hearing.

On Feb 2, court sent the two brothers on judicial remand for 14 days.

after rejecting a NAB request for extension in their physical remand. Speaking to media after the hearing, Saad complained about being brought to the court in an armoured car “that looked like it was 60-year-old”.