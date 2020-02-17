Share:

At least fifteen people have been killed as a result of an explosion near the Quetta Press Club and Disrtrict in the city of Quetta, Pakistan.

Search operation has been launched as security forces have cordoned off the area. A bomb blast occurred during a protest being staged by a religious right wing party. The assailant tried to penetrate but couldn't manage to reach the protestors as he was resisted at hands of Security forces.

The political turmoil and instability associated with the volatile AfPak border poses risks to security situation in Pakistan. The injured victim have been shifted to Trauma center of Civil Services Hospital.