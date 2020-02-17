Share:

Lahore (PR): Daraz, the leading online marketplace in Pakistan, has joined hands with Multan Sultan for HBL Pakistan Super League Season 5. Through technological innovation, the platform promises to bring customers’ an amplified experience that combines the nation’s favourite sport with online entertainment and shopping. “As the nation gears up for the biggest cricketing event in the country, we have partnered up with Multan Sultan to offer our customers an unprecedented experience. Daraz stands at the forefront of technological innovation in the country and events such as HBL PSL offer opportunities for us to implement our best innovative practices,” Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer Daraz Pakistan. Gamification has become a key element of Daraz’ user experience and during the Play It, Shop It, Cricket campaign, which is now live, the platform is offering customers an unprecedented opportunity to win jerseys worn by players Shahid Afridi, Moein Ali, SohailTanveer, Shan Masood, and Imran Tahir during Multan Sultan’s matches starting February 21st.