Mandi Bahauddin Land mafia is bent upon occupying DASB Gujrat land.

Its members have threatened DASB head of dire consequences for showing resistance. In this connection deputy director DASB Gujrat called on MNA Chaudhry Hussain Elahi at his residence and explained him that DASB land was purchased by late Lt-Col Raja Akbar SJ of Mandi Bahauddin where DASB building was raised. On roadside shops were constructed and rented out. The rent amount received was spent on purchasing sewing machines that were distributed among deserving widows of retired soldiers. Cost of the land and construction expenses were met with money collected through donations. Late Choudhry Zahoor Elahi also donated 20,000 rupees at that time and extended full support in purchasing land. Now land mafia has refused to pay the rent and trying to occupy the land of the DASB. They have filed suit in the civil court, falsely claiming ownership right over the DASB building and obtained stay order.

The MNA after perusing the record and listening to the deputy director has assured his support to retired soldiers to resolve the dispute amicably.

On the other hand, ex-servicemen from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin districts have planned to hold protest in front of DASB Gujrat against district administration for not getting vacated the occupied portion of the DASB land from illegal occupants. This was disclosed by Secretary Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) Mandi Bahauddin Chief Warrant Officer Abdul Ghani Gujar.