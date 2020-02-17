Share:

LAHORE - Faizan Fayyaz and Haniya Minhas have annexed the double crowns in the SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020. In boys U-18 final, Faizan Fayyaz played well against Bilal Asim of SICAS and outscored him by 6-4, 6-2. Faizan won his second title in the boys U-18 doubles final, where he, partnering with Bilal Asim, outpaced the spirited pair of Zain Ul Abideen and Ifham Rana 4-2, 4-2. Haniya Minhas won her first title by overwhelming Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-1 in U-10 final while she completed the brace of crowns after outperforming Omer Jawad in boys/girls U-12 final. The boys/girls U-12 doubles final title Was clinched by Ameer Mazari/Zohaib Afzal Malik, who thumped Omer Jawad/Ismail Aftab 4-2, 4-1, the boys U-14 title went to Bilal Asim of SICAS, who toppled Asad Zaman 6-2, 6-3 while girls U-16 title was lifted by Zahra Suleman, who routed Labika Durab 6-1, 6-1. Salamat School System Excetive Director Sehryar Salamat graced the occasion as chief guest, who, along with PLTA Senior Vice President Mansoor Warraich and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, gav away prizes and certificates to the winners.