Share:

I would like to appreciate International Court of Justice for listening the voice of Rohingyan Muslims who are the victims of Myanmar government and have been parted justice by the ICJ under your command and let’s hope that the decision of ICJ is implemented by the Myanmar authorities. It will be a great step if proceedings may also be initiated by the ICJ against the Indian government for brutalities against Kashmiri Muslims as ordered by you Mr. Secretary General to give relief to the Kashmiris and help in resolving this long outstanding burning conflict between Indian and Pakistan as South Asia is literally placed on a volcano which can erupt any time and hence it needs to be resolved with your ability and mandate.

It is a day light fact that Indian Army is committing the war crimes against oppressed Kashmiris in terms of mass murdering, mass graving, mass blinding through pelleting, rapes, tortures, enforced disappearances, political repression and locking down of the whole valley through strict curfew. The crime against humanity and mass killing by Indian troops are going unnoticed by UNSC and I therefore once again appeal to honorable SG to take the action to stop further killing of these oppressed Kashmiris.

According to the reports of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) dated 14th June, 2018 and 8th July, 2019, so far more than 94,000 Kashmiris have been killed, 7,000 persons have been killed in Indian custody, 22,000 women have been widowed, 105,000 children have been orphaned and 10,000 women have been raped and molested by Indian military and paramilitary troops since 1989. More than 8,000 people have gone missing in enforced disappearances by Indian forces since 1989.Your Excellency these figures from the report of International Human rights which need your kind attention.

I have emphasized time and again in my Articles and in my two Books on Kashmir titled as (i) “Modi’s War Doctrine – Indian Anti-Pakistan Syndrome” and (ii) “Bleeding Kashmir – Oppressed Kashmiris! Waiting for Justice and Plebiscite” have strongly proposed the following steps are warranted to be taken on Kashmir issue at International diplomatic and legal fronts:-

1. To appoint a Plebiscite Administrator in Kashmir and fix a date for plebiscite as per the Resolutions of UNSC as there is no further voting required in UN for this matter. This action is stuck in your good office and you are sole authority to order the date of self-determination .

2. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) may be directed to investigate the reasons of delay in implementation of UNSC Resolutions regarding the right of self-determination and fix the responsibility with the directions to initiate the process of plebiscite in Kashmir as mentioned above

3. To appoint a Commissioner of Inquiry under UN Charter to investigate into the ongoing crimes against humanity and human rights violations by Indian Forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

4. To initiate case against the Prime Minister Modi in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) based on the report of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) dated 14th June, 2018 and 8th July, 2019 as these reports have enough materials for the trial of Prime Minister Modi and his accomplices involved in crimes against humanity and genocide.

5. To initiate case against Indian Government and Prime Minister Modi in International Criminal Court (ICC) under Rome Statute to bring them to justices through trial as War Criminals based on the available evidences and as per reports of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) as referred above.

Mr. Secretary General, I, therefore, request you to kindly once again to please initiate a case against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accomplices for their crimes against humanity / genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir International Court of Justice (ICJ) & in International Criminal Court (ICC) under Rome Statute and resolve this issue by implementing your own resolution to restore the confidence of the oppressed Kashmiris who have been looking for their right of determination since 70 years .

The matter related to Palestine is no different than Kashmir and occupation of Gaza and the inhuman actions must stop in Gaza.

I would also like to draw your kind attention towards Daish which is becoming a major problem for the world as this has already become a Monster and will continue to bite the world. I have elaborated the emergence of Daish and its long term agenda in the world in my book “Daish – A Rising Monster World-Wide”.

The other regional issue is of Afghanistan where Pakistan is dining best to make the dialogue between USA & other stake holders -Iran vs gulf states. Similarly, the Iran vs USA are also very important to be resolved.

We hope you will do your best to end these conflicts. Pakistan has done its best for the International peace and we are the largest contributor of peace maker troops for UNSC as we have lost the lives of more than 70,000 Pak citizens during the war on terror and our personnel’s of Armed forces especially Pakistan Army has lost thousands of Jawans and officers.

Your Excellency, the oppressed Kashmiris are expecting some favorable actions to get relief which they are waiting for since years and years.

Kindly take the notice of world’s longest curfew imposed in IOK since more than six months.

Senator Rehman Malik

The writer is Former Interior Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Chairman of Think Tank “Global Eye”. He can be reached at: rmalik1212@gmail.com, Twitter

@Senrehman

malik