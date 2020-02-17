Share:

FAISALABAD - Four persons including two brothers have been killed by unidentified people in Faisalabad. According to police, two brothers were shot dead by unidentified people who broke into their house Sunday morning in Faisalabad’s Millat Town. “My brothers were sleeping in the drawing room when the men broke into the house and opened fire at them,” their brother Tahir said. “All of us were asleep when they were murdered,” he added. A case has been registered at the Millat Town police station. According to the police, the suspects managed to escape. “We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations,” a police officer said. The police are on the lookout for the suspects and are investigating the case further. In a second incident, a guest came to meet his fellow who was Pesh Imam (prayer leader). When the guest was sleeping in a room near mosque, unidentified people came and tortured him to death. When prayer leader visited the guest for morning prayer, he saw him dead in a room. Police have registered a case on his father’s report and started investigation into the matter. Shakil, 45, was gunned down in his own house by unidentified people in Madni Town Malik Pur in Faisalabad. Later police took the dead body and started investigation.