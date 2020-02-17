Share:

Okara - A married woman, three girls and three boys were abducted from different places on gunpoint.

A girl (M) d/o of Munawar Bibi of Mohallah Farooqabad was abducted by three unidentified men. They also took away Rs.70,000/- from the house. Abdul Waheed of Model Town Okara was carrying his son Subhan Waheed and daughter from the DPS School on motorcycle. Near Agriculture Department office a car and three motorcycles stopped them and about a dozen armed men snatched the children, put them in car and escaped. They were chased by the people who caught them and got released the children. The three offenders Saifur Rehman, Irfan and Ali Jat were captured but their other accomplices escaped. Saqlain Shah of Thatha Sidan of Gogera had expelled his wife Rahat Zahra out of home. She came to stay with her mother.

This day Saqlain Shah came with five armed accomplices. He looted Rs.150,000 jewelry from the house and abducted five-year-old Musa and three years old Salma Bibi. In vllage 20/2L three unidentified armed men abducted a 10 years old girl Salma Bibi, In Azam Town Renala Khurd a man Azad and his two accomplices abducted Kulsoom Bibi who had embraced Islam and contracted marriage with Muhammad Nadeem. She was mother of five children.

The District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik has taken serious notice of the incidents and have assigned police the task for recovery of abductees and arrest of criminals.

Man held with dead meat

A man was arrested with 20 kg dead and stinking meat, however, his two accomplices managed to escape.

On a tip-off the Live Stock Department officials and police personnel raided and checked a van loaded with 200 kg dead meat. One criminal Faisal was arrested, however, his two accomplices Muhammad Saeed and Imran escaped. A case was registered with Police Station Mandi Ahmadabad.

Man axed to death A man was axed to death by unidentified men.

In village 32/4L unidentified men attacked Abdullah with axes. Abdullah sustained critical injuries.

He was rushed to DHQ Hospital from where he was referred to Lahore hospital. But he died on way to Lahore. PS Shahboro had registered a case.