Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shuttered 64 quacks’ outlets during the last week. In 357 raids on various types of treatment centres in different cities, enforcement teams of the PHC also found out that 76 quacks had quit their businesses. These teams visited 24 centres on average every day. The maximum number of quackery centres sealed were 13 in Okara, while 12 each were in Lahore, Faisalabad, Saddar and Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahab 8, and three each were in Jatoi and Jaranwalla. Out of the closed down centres, a major chunk was of the dental clinics.