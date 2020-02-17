Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) legislator Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that the programme under which Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among some beneficiaries yesterday was initiated during PML-N’s tenure under the name “Pakistan Card”.

The former provincial law minister during a press conference further referred to the premier’s visit to the Safe City headquarters in Lahore, where Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar accompanied him, and affirmed that the Safe City project was also established by the previous government.

“The Safe City project has not been run in accordance with the vision it was established for […] if it were executed properly, then the crime rate would have been reduced,” Mr Sanaullah added.

“If it were Shehbaz Sharif’s government in Punjab, the Safe City project would have been completed in all regional headquarters by January 2020. We had established the Dolphin Force and Punjab would have been crime-free,” he added.

The PML-N leader maintained that both Pakistan Army and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had put their efforts to eradicate terrorism from the province.

“And the CTD was established by Shehbaz Sharif. Hadn’t we pulled people out of darkness into the light, 12,000 megawatts of electricity was added into the national grid during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif’s government,” he told.

The MNA regretted that those who had worked for the country were put in jails for the last two years. Mr Sanaullah lashed out at Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, and said, “we would face criticism if we had used words similar to Firdous Ashiq Awan, she should utter words appropriately.”

“She must first consider choice of her words before speaking about our party leadership,” he urged.