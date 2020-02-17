Share:

SIALKOT - “All development projects in Sialkot will now be named after top taxpayers instead of politicians,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said in a media conference on Sunday.

A list of the top 10 taxpayers will be prepared and all the development projects will be named after them. “They will also inaugurate development projects at local levels,” Dar said.

The decision was taken as a part of the new tax campaign that has been launched by the government. The campaign aims to promote tax culture across the country starting in Sialkot. “I request you to remove my name from all the projects that have recently begun,” Dar said.

The campaign will be run along with the Federal Board of Revenue and NADRA. The institutions will identify taxpayers at village and street levels.

According to Dar, the city will also get a body called the Sialkot Development Authority which will convert Sialkot into a planned city. “All the paperwork of the authority has been prepared and it will soon be inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar,” he said.

“A total of Rs12 billion in tax is generated from this city and we just can’t ignore it,” Dar said. He added that the government is all set to work for the prosperity of Sialkot.

He said that Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Pathology Lab were also established at Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.

The SAPM said the government had approved project of 250-beds hospital adjacent to the Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot. He said the construction work of the project would be started very soon.

Usman Dar said the government was making hectic efforts to ensure the advanced medical and health facilities to the people at local level.

He said that all hurdles were being removed to ensure early provision of better and advanced medical health cover to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq said the Punjab government had released development funds for completing flyover project in Shahabpura, which had been lying incomplete for the last one year.

He said the PTI government was removing three-decade long political deprivations of the people of Sialkot by launching several public welfare and socio-economic welfare projects in the city.

Ch Ikhlaq said the politics of ‘One Man’ had ended now.

