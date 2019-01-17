Share:

ISLAMABAD - Aman Atique grabbed men’s singles and doubles titles in the 1st CAA National Junior Tennis Championship 2019 here at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) secretary Col (R) Gul Rehman was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony, where Islamabad Tennis Complex MD Fazle Subhan and others were also present. In men’s singles final, Aman thrashed Subhan Saliq 6-3, 6-0 while in men’s doubles final, Aman Atique/Saifullah beat Moin Shan/Talha waleed 7-5, 6-3. In boys U-18 final, Subhan bin Salik beat Zalan Khan 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 while in boys U-14 final, Uzaima Abdul Reham beat Bilal Asim 7-5, 7-5. In girls U-18 final, Shamiza Durab beat Zainab Ali Raja 6-2, 6-1 and in ladies singles, Mahvish Chisti routed Fareeda Farooq 6-1, 6-0.