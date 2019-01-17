Share:

LAHORE - Ammar Masood of Lahore beat Muqsit Islam of Faisalabad by 24-22, 21-8 in the finawl to lift the men’s single title of the Punjab Badminton Championship here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Hall on Wednesday.

Ammar raced through the success with ease and comfort with a all round performance sniffing a weaker challenge from Muqsit who offered maximum resistance in the opening part of the game and fell short of expectations in the following and decisive part of the game.

Laiba Masoud of Lahore overpowered compatriot Hadia Ishfaq by 21-18, 21-14 in the final to claim the women’s single title. Laiba was ahead in all departments of the game due to her quick approach and agility and exhibited flawless game to wrap up the match without much labour. In men doubles, Gohar Azam & Ahmer Jalal of Lahore and in women doubles, Amna Jawad & Zainab Chaudhry of Lahore won the titles. Punjab Olympic Association Secretary Idrees Haider Khawaja was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and distributed trophies and cash prize of Rs 52,000 amongst the finalist. Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) Secretary Wajid Ali Chuahdry and Punjab Olympic Association Associate Secretary Waqar Ahmad were also present on the occasion.