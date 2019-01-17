Share:

The opposition parties on Thursday suggested name of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the chairmanship of Foreign Affairs Committee after successful talks with the government over formation of parliamentary committees.

According to details, a total of 47 parliamentary committees will be formed.

19 out of 40 NA committees will be supervised by the opposition that include maritime affairs, narcotics control, overseas pakistanis, railways, religious affairs, trade, textile, federal education, industries and production, communication, defence production and science and technology.

While the government, will lead the remaining 21 committees that include foreign and interior affairs. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar will be the head of finance committee.

The parties have forwarded names for the committees to NA Speaker while a resolution in this regard will also be presented in the House in coming week.