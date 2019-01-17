Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar is retiring from his office today.

A full court reference in his honor will be held at the Supreme Court in Islamabad today to pay tributes to his services.

The reference will be addressed by the outgoing Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Chief Justice-designate Asif Saeed Khosa and the President of Supreme Court Bar.

Asif Saeed Khosa will take oath as the Chief Justice of Pakistan tomorrow at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr Arif Alvi will administer oath to him.

Mian Saqib Nisar was the 25th Chief Justice of Pakistan who remained in the office for about two years.

During his tenure, he announced judgments in some very important cases pertaining to public welfare.