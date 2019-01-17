Share:

A full court reference is being held in honour of the retiring Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, at the Supreme Court.

The reference will be addressed by the outgoing Justice Nisar, Chief Justice-designate Asif Saeed Khosa and the President of Supreme Court Bar.

Justice Nisar, 65, was the 25th Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Appointed to the office on December 31, 2016, Justice Nisar presided over some of Pakistan’s highest-profile civil and constitutional cases, including the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the release of Asia Bibi, a poor Christian woman on death row.

Justice Nisar’s verdicts have had an enduring impact on the country’s political milieu as well as its public and private sectors.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who is the senior most judge of the Supreme Court, will take charge as the chief justice on January 18. President Arif Alvi will administer the oath to Justice Khosa at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr tomorrow.