The Lahore High Court issued contempt notice to Inspector General of Police IGP Punjab Javed Saleem and sought a written reply from him in a petition. Justice Shamas Mehmood Mirza heard the petition. Petitioner Ali Sultan contended that despite being on merit, he had not been appointed as data processing officer. He said he had given an application to the inspector General of police (IGP) Punjab for his appointment but to no avail. He said that also the LHC had ordered the IGP to decide the pending application but he could not decide it. He requested the initiation of contempt proceedings against IGP and his appointment as data processing officer.