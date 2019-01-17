Share:

ISLAMABAD - A fifty-year-old man was burnt alive by some unidentified persons in a house in Multan near the area of Qutab Pur on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources the victim was doused with petrol and set on fire in the house by some unidentified culprits.

The victim was rescued by fire-fighters and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the sources reported.

According to the doctor the victim’s body was badly burnt and had minimum chances to recover.

Police registered an FIR against unidentified attackers and started further investigation, police sources informed.