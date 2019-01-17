Share:

For ten years Electricity department of Azad Jammu Kashmir and PCB remain in great silence.

Mir Pur Stadium consumed electricty of more than eight million cost. In these all years neither A&J electric department bothered to send electricity bill nor PCB officials tried to inquire about the bill.

According to resources A&J Kashmir electricity authority disconnect electricity connection of Mir Pur Stadium due to non payment of bill.

According to resources the bill of more than four hundred thousand consumed units has been send to PCB officials.

Now a days Mir Pur Stadium is hosting grade 2 matches and the stadium also host Quaid-e-Azam trophy matches. PCB has allocated 6.3 millions rupees annual budget to Mir Pur cricket stadium.