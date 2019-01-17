Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top seeds Pakistan got off to flying start in the 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship 2019, as they won both their opening day matches played in Pattaya, Thailand on Wednesday.

Pakistan team consists of Abbas Zeb, Haris Qasim, Farhan Hashmi and Muhammad Hamza Khan along with officials Tahir Sultan (manager), Hussain Ohwani and Fazal Shah. Total 12 teams are taking part in the championship, who are divided into two pools. Pakistan is placed in Pool A along with archrivals India, Korea, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Chinese Taipei while Malaysia is placed second seed in Pool B which include Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, China and Kuwait.

Pakistan are hot-favourites to win the title as they have all the stuff required at this level. Abbas, Haris, Hamza and Farhan Hashmi have loads of experience, while they just returned after playing in US and British Junior respectively. All the other teams have sent relatively inexperienced teams, while Pakistan didn’t send female team in the tournament.

Pakistan started their title pursuit against low-ranked Chinese Taipei and as per expectations, they simply routed them 3-0. In the first match Farhan Hashmi started proceedings against Huang Liang. Farhan simply toyed with Huang and kept him under tremendous pressure right throughout the match. Farhan took the first game 11-3 and won the second 11-2. Huang managed to earn four points in third game, but Farhan then shut the doors on him, winning the game by 11-4 to give Pakistan perfect start.

In the second match, it was Pakistan’s number one junior player Abbas Zeb against Chenwun-Lin. Abbas simply outclassed Chenwun to take first game 11-2. The real contest was witnessed in the second game, where Chenwun showed some fighting skills and kept Abbas under pressure for the majority of the game, but Abbas utilising his vast experience took the game 11-7. After playing out his heart, Chenwun ran out of gas and was no match to Abbas’ power and brilliance, who won the decisive game by 11-0 and gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead. Haris Qasim played the dead rubber against Cho Ching. Haris hammered Ching 3-0, winning the first game 11-3, second 11-2 and third 11-1.

Pakistan then took on Sri Lanka in the second encounter of the day. Abbas Zeb started the first match against Tuwin Osanda, who was no match to him as he took the first game 11-4, won the second 11-4 and took the third 11-5 to give Pakistan 1-0 lead. Haris Qasim played second match against Druvinka Manura. Haris won the first game 11-5, took the second 11-3 and third 11-4 to provide Pakistan 2-0 unbeatable lead.

In the third and dead rubber, Pakistani coaching staff gave chance to talented Hamza Khan against Hashen Demantah. Hamza started well and took the first game 11/3 with utmost ease and comfort. But he was given real run for the money by the Sri Lankan lad in the second game, and after a tough fight, Hamza won it 11-9. The third game was also played on high tempo and both were involved in long rallies and fought for each and every point, before Hamza winning the game 11-6 to end the first day on commanding not. Pakistan will take on Korea and India today (Thursday) in the pool matches.