Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 39 quackery outlets in five tehsils during the last two days. The PHC enforcement teams had conducted raids on 199 treatment centres in five tehsils, and closed down 39 quacks’ businesses. Out of the visited centres as per the census, 82 outlets had been converted into other businesses. The sealed outlets included 10 each in Depalpur, Dunyapur and Pasrur, five in Alipur and four in Sheikhupura. During the visits, the PHC teams were accompanied by the district administration and police officials.